Morocco Cracks Down on Illegal Migration Attempts to Ceuta

Moroccan authorities have detained 152 individuals who allegedly used social media to encourage a mass illegal migration attempt into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, government spokesman Mustapha Baitas announced.

In recent days, thousands of young Moroccans surged towards Fnideq, aiming for Ceuta, only to be blocked by the city's most extensive security deployment to date. Human rights activists reported that all crossing attempts were thwarted.

Baitas confirmed that approximately 3,000 people attempted the crossing, with no reported fatalities, insisting that authorities acted lawfully. So far this year, Morocco has halted 45,015 illegal migration attempts to Europe. Increased border security has pushed migrants to riskier Atlantic routes to the Canary Islands.

