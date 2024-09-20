Left Menu

Morocco Cracks Down on Illegal Migration Attempts to Ceuta

Morocco has arrested 152 individuals accused of using social media to incite illegal migration into Ceuta. Thousands of young Moroccan men tried to cross the border but were stopped by a heavy security presence. No deaths were reported, and authorities have significantly increased surveillance efforts to curb such migrations.

Updated: 20-09-2024 13:59 IST
Morocco Cracks Down on Illegal Migration Attempts to Ceuta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moroccan authorities have detained 152 individuals who allegedly used social media to encourage a mass illegal migration attempt into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, government spokesman Mustapha Baitas announced.

In recent days, thousands of young Moroccans surged towards Fnideq, aiming for Ceuta, only to be blocked by the city's most extensive security deployment to date. Human rights activists reported that all crossing attempts were thwarted.

Baitas confirmed that approximately 3,000 people attempted the crossing, with no reported fatalities, insisting that authorities acted lawfully. So far this year, Morocco has halted 45,015 illegal migration attempts to Europe. Increased border security has pushed migrants to riskier Atlantic routes to the Canary Islands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

