Morocco Cracks Down on Illegal Migration Attempts to Ceuta
Morocco has arrested 152 individuals accused of using social media to incite illegal migration into Ceuta. Thousands of young Moroccan men tried to cross the border but were stopped by a heavy security presence. No deaths were reported, and authorities have significantly increased surveillance efforts to curb such migrations.
Moroccan authorities have detained 152 individuals who allegedly used social media to encourage a mass illegal migration attempt into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, government spokesman Mustapha Baitas announced.
In recent days, thousands of young Moroccans surged towards Fnideq, aiming for Ceuta, only to be blocked by the city's most extensive security deployment to date. Human rights activists reported that all crossing attempts were thwarted.
Baitas confirmed that approximately 3,000 people attempted the crossing, with no reported fatalities, insisting that authorities acted lawfully. So far this year, Morocco has halted 45,015 illegal migration attempts to Europe. Increased border security has pushed migrants to riskier Atlantic routes to the Canary Islands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Security Deployment for Mumbai's Ganesh Festival
Google loses final European Union court challenge against 2.4 billion euro fine in antitrust case over shopping service, reports AP.
The European Union's top court rejects Apple's final appeal against order to repay 13 billion euros to Ireland, reports AP.
Google wins an appeal against 1.5 billion euro antitrust penalty in a 2019 European Union digital ad case, reports AP.