No Conflict, Just Playing Time: Morocco Coach on Amrabat Situation

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi dismissed any personal dispute with midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, focusing on playing time as the reason for his unavailability. Amrabat clarified he hasn't retired from international football. Ouahbi emphasized selecting players on merit and current form rather than relying on past achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:29 IST
No Conflict, Just Playing Time: Morocco Coach on Amrabat Situation

Morocco's head coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, has addressed speculation of a supposed rift with midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, attributing Amrabat's absence from the squad to playing time issues rather than a personal clash.

Amrabat had previously announced his decision not to play under Ouahbi, though he emphasized that he hasn't closed the door on his international career. Ouahbi lauded Amrabat's prior contributions to the national team, but stressed that current form and abilities dictate team selection.

Underlining his selection criteria, Ouahbi maintained that past glories don't guarantee a spot, highlighting increased competition from emerging talents like Manchester City's Ayyoub Bouaddi. Morocco is gearing up for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, starting with a match against Gabon.

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