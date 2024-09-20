Suspect Injured in Sultanpur Jewellery Heist Encounter

A suspect involved in the Sultanpur jewellery store robbery was injured during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, according to a senior police official.

The encounter, conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in collaboration with local police, led to injuries for Ajay Yadav alias DM, who had a Rs one lakh reward on his head, stated Additional Director General of STF and ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash. Authorities recovered silver jewellery, money, illegal arms, and cartridges from the suspect. The robbery, which occurred on August 28, saw five men steal jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint from the Thateri Bazaar shop.

Previously, on September 5, another suspect, Mangesh Yadav, was killed in a police encounter. Other suspects, Sachin, Pushpendra, and Tribhuvan, are in custody, while one Vipin has surrendered in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)