Stone Pelting Disrupts Ganesha Idol Immersion, 30 Arrested

Thirty individuals were taken into custody following an incident of stone pelting during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in the district headquarters town, which resulted in injuries to two constables, police reported on Friday.

The altercation began near Chamarajpete Circle when some individuals started shouting slogans, leading to a heated exchange between two groups. Miscreants then began pelting stones, injuring two constables.

"We immediately took control of the situation, and the Ganesha idol was immersed peacefully. Adequate security forces were deployed, and the situation was completely brought under control," said Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth. Five cases have been registered, and 30 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

