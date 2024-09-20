Left Menu

TMC Councillor Arrested For Masterminding Businessman's Abduction

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, Milan Sardar, was arrested for allegedly masterminding the abduction of a businessman for a ransom of Rs 2.25 crore in West Bengal. The businessman was rescued by the CID. Sardar, expelled from the party, is also suspected of previous extortion and has been linked to several real estate properties.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:33 IST
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was arrested on Friday for allegedly masterminding the abduction of a Tripura-based businessman for a ransom of Rs 2.25 crore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

According to a senior police official, Milan Sardar, a councillor from Barasat municipality, was apprehended a day after a CID team raided a gated apartment complex in Madhyamgram area and rescued the businessman.

Barasat TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that Sardar has been expelled from the party. ''We have zero tolerance on corruption. If anyone is found guilty, the party will not stand by them,'' she added.

In addition to Sardar, seven others were arrested in connection with the alleged crime. Preliminary investigations suggest that Sardar plotted the abduction from his office in Ward-2 of Barasat municipality. Sardar is alleged to have previously extorted crores of rupees from other businessmen through similar schemes and has acquired several real estate property in North 24 Parganas.

The businessman, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from an apartment in Khardah area earlier this month and was held in the gated complex until his rescue, following a tip-off.

Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari remarked, ''Sardar was an influential leader of the ruling party in the district and had connections with several state-level leaders. This is just the tip of the iceberg. There are many such TMC leaders in the district and across Bengal involved in extortion, atrocities, and other criminal activities. The party thrives on such people.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

