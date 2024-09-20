U.N. Urges De-escalation Amid Intensified Hostilities on Lebanese-Israeli Border

U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon have emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation as hostilities escalate at the Lebanese-Israeli border, following Israel's most intense airstrikes against Hezbollah in almost a year.

On Thursday, Israel's military announced it had targeted hundreds of Hezbollah rocket launchers intended for attacks on Israel. Lebanese security sources described the assault as the heaviest since hostilities began last October. This escalation was triggered by the Gaza conflict, with Hezbollah experiencing an unparalleled attack where explosive-laced pagers and walkie-talkies killed 37 and injured thousands.

The UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon reported a substantial increase in hostilities over the past 12 hours, expressing serious concern about the escalating tensions. Security sources confirm Israeli airstrikes targeted at least three southern Lebanese villages on Friday, while Hezbollah retaliated by firing a guided missile at Israeli troops in Metula. The U.S. has called for both sides to avoid further escalation and pursue diplomatic resolutions.

