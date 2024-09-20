Taiwan's Constitutional Court Upholds Death Penalty with Strict Conditions

Taiwan's constitutional court reaffirmed the constitutionality of the death penalty on Friday, stipulating that it should apply only to the gravest crimes and under rigorous legal scrutiny. This decision came after reviewing a petition from 37 death row inmates.

Despite Taiwan's reputation as one of Asia's most progressive democracies, the death penalty remains popular among the public, although it is infrequently executed amid low violent crime rates in recent years.

Judge Hsu Tzong-li emphasized that the right to life must be protected but is not absolute. Rights groups, recalling Taiwan's history under martial law until 1987, welcomed parts of the ruling but urged for an end to all executions. The Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty noted the challenges ahead in abolishing capital punishment altogether. The presidential office acknowledged the milestone and called for ongoing dialogue with an attitude of understanding, tolerance, and respect.

The opposition party Kuomintang criticized the ruling, arguing it conflicts with public sentiment. Taiwan has faced international criticism for executions, notably from the EU after the 2020 execution of a convicted arsonist, even as it received praise for humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, China is estimated to carry out thousands of executions annually, although official figures are undisclosed.

