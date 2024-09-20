Left Menu

Kamala Harris Addresses Georgia on Abortion Rights Amid Rising Deaths

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver a speech on abortion rights in Georgia, where recent reports have highlighted women's deaths due to the state's six-week abortion ban. Harris aims to inspire action and mourn the loss of those affected by restrictive abortion laws. The event underscores the political stakes around reproductive rights as the November election approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:58 IST
Kamala Harris Addresses Georgia on Abortion Rights Amid Rising Deaths
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

For the first time since assuming her role as the Democratic ticket leader, Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to address abortion rights in a pivotal speech in Georgia. This comes in the wake of reports detailing women’s fatalities linked to the state's restrictive six-week abortion ban.

Visiting the Atlanta area on Friday, Harris will focus on abortion rights and is set to hold a significant conversation with families affected by the ban. On Thursday night, she listened to the grieving family of Amber Thurman, one of the victims, in an emotional livestreamed event hosted by Oprah Winfrey. Thurman’s mother, Shanette Williams, stressed the preventability of her daughter’s death, which occurred due to delayed medical care after taking abortion pills.

Harris, echoing the urgency of the issue, has been the administration's leading voice on abortion rights and has utilized her platform to highlight the ramifications of overturning Roe v. Wade. Her campaign leverages reproductive rights as a critical issue ahead of the November elections, with recent polls revealing it as a key motivator, especially among women voters. Dr. Nisha Verma, an OB-GYN in Georgia, described the lasting fear and confusion prevalent in medical communities due to such restrictive laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024