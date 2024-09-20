Kamala Harris Addresses Georgia on Abortion Rights Amid Rising Deaths

For the first time since assuming her role as the Democratic ticket leader, Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to address abortion rights in a pivotal speech in Georgia. This comes in the wake of reports detailing women’s fatalities linked to the state's restrictive six-week abortion ban.

Visiting the Atlanta area on Friday, Harris will focus on abortion rights and is set to hold a significant conversation with families affected by the ban. On Thursday night, she listened to the grieving family of Amber Thurman, one of the victims, in an emotional livestreamed event hosted by Oprah Winfrey. Thurman’s mother, Shanette Williams, stressed the preventability of her daughter’s death, which occurred due to delayed medical care after taking abortion pills.

Harris, echoing the urgency of the issue, has been the administration's leading voice on abortion rights and has utilized her platform to highlight the ramifications of overturning Roe v. Wade. Her campaign leverages reproductive rights as a critical issue ahead of the November elections, with recent polls revealing it as a key motivator, especially among women voters. Dr. Nisha Verma, an OB-GYN in Georgia, described the lasting fear and confusion prevalent in medical communities due to such restrictive laws.

