Harrods Apologizes Amidst Claims of Serial Sexual Abuse by Late Billionaire Al Fayed

Lawyers have come forward with allegations that Mohamed Al Fayed, the late Egyptian billionaire and former owner of Harrods, sexually abused female employees at the London luxury department store. The accusations include serial rape, attempted rape, and sexual abuse of minors, spanning a significant 25-year period.

The disclosure has prompted Harrods to issue a public apology, acknowledging the toxic and unsafe work environment under Al Fayed's ownership. The company stated it was 'utterly appalled' by the allegations and expressed regret over failing the victims.

The revelations surfaced after more than 20 women shared their experiences, amplified by a BBC documentary. Despite previous media exposes, it wasn't until Al Fayed's death last year that many felt empowered to speak out. Harrods now promises swift settlements to avoid prolonged legal battles for the victims.

