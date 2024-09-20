Left Menu

Harrods Apologizes Amidst Claims of Serial Sexual Abuse by Late Billionaire Al Fayed

Lawyers have revealed that the late Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of Harrods, sexually abused female staff at the London department store. Over 20 women alleged abuse spanning 25 years. Harrods has apologized, acknowledging a toxic environment and pledging to settle claims swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:07 IST
Harrods Apologizes Amidst Claims of Serial Sexual Abuse by Late Billionaire Al Fayed

Lawyers have come forward with allegations that Mohamed Al Fayed, the late Egyptian billionaire and former owner of Harrods, sexually abused female employees at the London luxury department store. The accusations include serial rape, attempted rape, and sexual abuse of minors, spanning a significant 25-year period.

The disclosure has prompted Harrods to issue a public apology, acknowledging the toxic and unsafe work environment under Al Fayed's ownership. The company stated it was 'utterly appalled' by the allegations and expressed regret over failing the victims.

The revelations surfaced after more than 20 women shared their experiences, amplified by a BBC documentary. Despite previous media exposes, it wasn't until Al Fayed's death last year that many felt empowered to speak out. Harrods now promises swift settlements to avoid prolonged legal battles for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024