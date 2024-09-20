Dark Secrets of Harrods: Allegations Against Late Tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed

The late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed sexually abused female staff at his London department store Harrods, forcing them to undergo medical screenings and threatening consequences if they tried to complain, lawyers for alleged victims said on Friday. One woman who worked at the luxury Knightsbridge store called him 'a monster.'

Harrods issued an apology on Thursday after more than 20 women told the BBC that Al Fayed had sexually abused and, in some cases, raped them. He died last year at the age of 94. 'Underneath Harrods' glitz and glamour was a toxic, unsafe, and abusive environment,' lawyer Gloria Allred stated during a press conference.

The allegations against Al Fayed span 25 years, including accusations of serial rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, and the abuse of minors. Lawyer Dean Armstrong, representing 37 women so far, said that number is likely to grow.

Natacha, one of the victims, said, 'Seeing his obituary just over a year ago triggered such a huge emotion. I could not believe that this monster had gotten away with his crime.'

A BBC documentary aired on Thursday revealed that Harrods failed to intervene and helped cover up the abuse allegations during Al Fayed's ownership between 1985 and 2010. Al Fayed always denied the accusations.

Lawyer Maria Mulla claimed that once female employees were selected for roles such as secretary or private assistant, they were subjected to medical examinations, including cervical and ovarian screenings. 'If the women questioned the tests, they were told it was to ensure they were clean,' Mulla said.

Attempts to complain about the abuse were met with threats, she added. Harrods declared it was 'utterly appalled' by the allegations.

'These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power,' Harrods said in a statement. 'We also acknowledge that during this time, his victims were failed, and for this, we sincerely apologize.' Al Fayed sold Harrods to the Qatar royal family's investment vehicle for around £1.5 billion ($2.3 billion) in 2010.

The department store stated it has since become a 'very different organization.' A representative for the Ritz hotel in Paris, also owned by Al Fayed, condemned any behavior misaligned with their values.

'TOXIC, UNSAFE' Several media outlets, including Vanity Fair, ITV, and Channel 4, had previously exposed the allegations of sexual abuse against Al Fayed. Most of the women felt able to speak openly only after his death.

In 2009, prosecutors decided not to charge Al Fayed over claims he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl, citing no realistic prospect of conviction. 'Since new information came to light in 2023 regarding historical allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, settling claims quickly has been a priority to avoid lengthy legal proceedings,' Harrods said.

Compensation processes are available for any current or former Harrods employees wishing to claim. Armstrong stated that Harrods had been aware of Al Fayed's behavior long before 2023 and should have acknowledged it earlier.

Lawyers insist that victims deserve justice and are planning a civil case against Harrods for its 'collective corporate responsibility.' Armstrong emphasized, 'Meaningful accountability means having a proper voice and the ability to tell your story.'

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Al Fayed began his career selling fizzy drinks and sewing machines before amassing a fortune in real estate, shipping, and construction in the Middle East and Europe. He spent years trying to prove that Princess Diana and his son Dodi were murdered in a 1997 car crash in Paris, claims that were unsupported by evidence from Diana's inquest.

(With inputs from agencies.)