Bullet Injury in Panchkula: Police Investigate Attack on History-Sheeter

A man identified as Goldy suffered a bullet injury after being targeted by three attackers in Panchkula, Haryana on Friday, according to local police reports.

The attack unfolded in Bharouli village shortly after a convoy carrying Congress nominee Pradeep Chaudhary from the Kalka assembly constituency passed through the area. Goldy, hailing from Khera village, Raipur Rani, was seated in a car when the assailants approached and fired three rounds at him.

Goldy was initially rushed to Panchkula Civil Hospital and later transferred to PGIMER Chandigarh for further treatment. His condition is currently stable and out of danger, police officials confirmed. Goldy, who has a criminal record with 29 cases against him across multiple districts, might have been targeted due to old enmity, the police stated. Four teams have been assembled to track down the gunmen, with CCTV footage from nearby areas under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)