Security Forces Engage Suspected Militants in Brief Fire Exchange in Reasi

A brief exchange of fire occurred between security forces and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following an intelligence-led search operation on Friday night. The encounter happened in the Shikari area under the Chassana Police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Security forces engaged in a brief exchange of fire with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday night, officials reported.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, authorities launched an operation at around 1 pm on Friday.

The encounter took place in the Shikari area under the jurisdiction of the Chassana Police Station, resulting in a brief exchange of fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

