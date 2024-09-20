Security Forces Engage Suspected Militants in Brief Fire Exchange in Reasi
A brief exchange of fire occurred between security forces and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following an intelligence-led search operation on Friday night. The encounter happened in the Shikari area under the Chassana Police station.
Security forces engaged in a brief exchange of fire with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday night, officials reported.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, authorities launched an operation at around 1 pm on Friday.
The encounter took place in the Shikari area under the jurisdiction of the Chassana Police Station, resulting in a brief exchange of fire.
