Communication Failures Amid Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

Communication breakdowns with local law enforcement hindered the Secret Service's performance ahead of a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, according to a new report. The report lays out multiple missed opportunities to stop a gunman who fired from an unsecured roof.

A five-page document summarizing the Secret Service's key conclusions finds fault with both local and federal law enforcement. The wide-ranging failings preceded the July 13 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally where Trump was wounded.

The report, being released on Friday, is the Secret Service's most formal attempt to catalog the errors of the day. It follows the recent arrest in Florida of another man allegedly plotting against Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)