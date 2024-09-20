Communication Failures Amid Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump
A new report reveals that communication breakdowns among local law enforcement hindered the Secret Service’s response during a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. These failures, detailed in a five-page document, highlight missed opportunities to prevent a gunman from opening fire at a campaign rally.
- Country:
- United States
Communication breakdowns with local law enforcement hindered the Secret Service's performance ahead of a July assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, according to a new report. The report lays out multiple missed opportunities to stop a gunman who fired from an unsecured roof.
A five-page document summarizing the Secret Service's key conclusions finds fault with both local and federal law enforcement. The wide-ranging failings preceded the July 13 shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally where Trump was wounded.
The report, being released on Friday, is the Secret Service's most formal attempt to catalog the errors of the day. It follows the recent arrest in Florida of another man allegedly plotting against Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Reserves Bail Order for Neelam Azad in Parliament Security Breach Case
Law Enforcement Neutralizes TTP Terrorists in Punjab
Court Denies Bail to Neelam Azad in Parliament Security Breach Case
Manipur Police Quell Fresh Violence, Injuries Reported Among Law Enforcement
Bail Denied in Parliament Security Breach Case