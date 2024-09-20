Teen Stabbed to Death in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A 17-year-old boy, recently released from an observation home, was fatally stabbed in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi, on Friday, according to police.

The stabbing incident was reported to Tigri police station around 6:30 pm, said a senior police officer.

The victim, identified as Irfan, died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack and are actively working to identify the assailants.

'We are examining CCTV footage to identify and capture the culprits. Multiple teams have been assigned to this case, and all possible angles are being looked at,' the officer said.

