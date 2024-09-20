Left Menu

Teen Stabbed to Death in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar

A 17-year-old named Irfan was stabbed to death in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi. Irfan had recently been released from an observation home. Police are investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage, and have formed multiple teams to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:14 IST
Teen Stabbed to Death in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Boy
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy, recently released from an observation home, was fatally stabbed in Sangam Vihar, south Delhi, on Friday, according to police.

The stabbing incident was reported to Tigri police station around 6:30 pm, said a senior police officer.

The victim, identified as Irfan, died from multiple stab wounds. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack and are actively working to identify the assailants.

'We are examining CCTV footage to identify and capture the culprits. Multiple teams have been assigned to this case, and all possible angles are being looked at,' the officer said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024