Left Menu

UN Officials Warn of Escalating Violence in the Middle East

United Nations officials expressed grave concerns over continued violence between Israel, Palestinian militants Hamas, and Lebanese group Hezbollah, warning of potentially larger-scale conflict. They called for independent investigations and accountability for those responsible, highlighting potential breaches of international humanitarian law principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 01:07 IST
UN Officials Warn of Escalating Violence in the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations political affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, cautioned the Security Council on Friday against the ongoing violence involving Israel, Palestinian militants Hamas, and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. DiCarlo warned that if the hostilities persist, it could lead to a conflict surpassing the current devastation and suffering.

Volker Turk, the U.N. human rights chief, emphasized that it was hard to imagine how such attacks could adhere to international humanitarian law's key principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions. Turk stressed the need for an independent, thorough, and transparent investigation. He called for accountability for those who initiated and executed the attacks.

Both U.N. officials underscored the urgency of addressing the violence and ensuring justice to prevent further escalation and human suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024