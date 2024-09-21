UN Officials Warn of Escalating Violence in the Middle East
United Nations officials expressed grave concerns over continued violence between Israel, Palestinian militants Hamas, and Lebanese group Hezbollah, warning of potentially larger-scale conflict. They called for independent investigations and accountability for those responsible, highlighting potential breaches of international humanitarian law principles.
The United Nations political affairs chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, cautioned the Security Council on Friday against the ongoing violence involving Israel, Palestinian militants Hamas, and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. DiCarlo warned that if the hostilities persist, it could lead to a conflict surpassing the current devastation and suffering.
Volker Turk, the U.N. human rights chief, emphasized that it was hard to imagine how such attacks could adhere to international humanitarian law's key principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions. Turk stressed the need for an independent, thorough, and transparent investigation. He called for accountability for those who initiated and executed the attacks.
Both U.N. officials underscored the urgency of addressing the violence and ensuring justice to prevent further escalation and human suffering.
