Secret Service's Failures Laid Bare in Trump Rally Shooting Report

A newly released report enumerates multiple failures by the Secret Service and local law enforcement, which led to former President Donald Trump being shot at a July rally. The findings reveal significant lapses in communication, security measures, and agent alertness.

The five-page document, summarizing a still-finalizing report, highlighted missed opportunities to prevent the shooting. It details how agents failed to resolve line-of-sight vulnerabilities and did not ensure cohesive communication with local police. These errors left Trump vulnerable to gunfire from an unsecured roof.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. acknowledged the lapses and stressed the importance of learning from them. The findings come in the wake of the Secret Service coming under fresh scrutiny following another recent incident involving Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)