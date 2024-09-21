Left Menu

Secret Service's Failures Laid Bare in Trump Rally Shooting Report

A report highlights several breakdowns by the Secret Service and local law enforcement during a July rally where former President Donald Trump was shot. Failures include poor communication, unmitigated security risks, and complacency among some agents. Recommendations aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:09 IST
Secret Service's Failures Laid Bare in Trump Rally Shooting Report
  • Country:
  • United States

A newly released report enumerates multiple failures by the Secret Service and local law enforcement, which led to former President Donald Trump being shot at a July rally. The findings reveal significant lapses in communication, security measures, and agent alertness.

The five-page document, summarizing a still-finalizing report, highlighted missed opportunities to prevent the shooting. It details how agents failed to resolve line-of-sight vulnerabilities and did not ensure cohesive communication with local police. These errors left Trump vulnerable to gunfire from an unsecured roof.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. acknowledged the lapses and stressed the importance of learning from them. The findings come in the wake of the Secret Service coming under fresh scrutiny following another recent incident involving Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024