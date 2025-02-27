BJP Slams AAP Over CAG Report Findings in Fiery Delhi Assembly Debate

In a heated session at the Delhi Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a comprehensive critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following the release of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that highlighted significant financial discrepancies.

Leading the charge, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar accused AAP of attempting to shift focus from the damning report by bringing up Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. He highlighted the neglect of Bhagat Singh's statue in Malviya Nagar, vowing its restoration within a month.

Additionally, various BJP members, including MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Harish Khurana, reiterated the need for transparency, with discussions hinting at more alleged scams to emerge from further CAG findings. The assembly session also marked the election of BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht as the new deputy speaker.

