Left Menu

BJP Slams AAP Over CAG Report Findings in Fiery Delhi Assembly Debate

The BJP criticized the AAP in the Delhi Assembly for alleged financial mismanagement revealed in a CAG report. Accusations included neglecting a vandalized statue of Bhagat Singh while attempting to divert attention from report findings. Heated debates ensued, calling for accountability and further investigation into alleged scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:39 IST
BJP Slams AAP Over CAG Report Findings in Fiery Delhi Assembly Debate
BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Delhi Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a comprehensive critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), following the release of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that highlighted significant financial discrepancies.

Leading the charge, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar accused AAP of attempting to shift focus from the damning report by bringing up Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. He highlighted the neglect of Bhagat Singh's statue in Malviya Nagar, vowing its restoration within a month.

Additionally, various BJP members, including MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Harish Khurana, reiterated the need for transparency, with discussions hinting at more alleged scams to emerge from further CAG findings. The assembly session also marked the election of BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht as the new deputy speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025