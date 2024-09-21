Left Menu

Weaponising Communication: A New Threat in Warfare

Weaponising communication devices has led to a new dimension in warfare. The UN condemned recent attacks in Lebanon, where explosive devices killed and injured thousands, and called for independent investigations. Lebanon accused Israel, while Israel pointed fingers at Hezbollah and Iran, escalating regional tension.

Weaponising ordinary communication devices represents a new development in warfare, sparking concern from the United Nations. The recent attacks in Lebanon, which involved explosive devices planted in pagers and radios, resulted in 37 deaths and injuries to over 3,400 people, drawing condemnation from UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

During an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Turk emphasized the need for an independent investigation into the attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lebanon accused Israel of orchestrating the explosions aimed at Hezbollah militants, which also claimed many civilian lives, including children.

Israel, however, refrained from commenting directly on the attacks, maintaining its stance against Hezbollah's provocations. The situation has heightened regional tension, with various countries urging for calm and a return to pre-October hostilities, while international calls for a diplomatic resolution become increasingly urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

