New Zealand Pilot Freed After 18 Months in West Papua Captivity
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been released after 18 months of captivity in Indonesia's Papua. He was kidnapped by an armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army led by Egianus Kogoya. Mehrtens is currently undergoing health check-ups in Timika regency, with further information pending from an upcoming police press conference.
New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens has been freed after spending more than 18 months in captivity in Indonesia's Papua, Indonesian police reported on Saturday.
Mehrtens was taken captive by the armed faction of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), under the leadership of Egianus Kogoya, on February 7, 2023, after landing a small commercial plane in the remote, mountainous area of Nduga. "We are prioritizing approach through religious, church, traditional leaders, and Egianus Kogoya's close family to minimize casualties and ensure the pilot's safety," stated Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, head of Cartenz 2024 Peace Operations.
Following his release, Mehrtens was retrieved by a joint team in Nduga Regency and is now undergoing medical checks and a physiological examination in Timika regency. The police announced they would provide further details at a press conference.
