Triple Talaq Cases Surface in India: Dowry Allegations Lead to Legal Action

In a span of a week, police have registered cases against 16 individuals linked to two separate instances of triple talaq, according to officials.

Triple talaq, banned in India since 2019, came under scrutiny when Hina Bano (22) of Mauja Khanpur lodged a complaint against her husband Lais Mohammad and his eight family members. Bano accused them of physical and emotional abuse and dowry demands. She claimed her husband resorted to triple talaq in October 2023 after she rejected his proposal for a mutual divorce.

Similarly, Sobi (24) from Mannipur Khorhansa accused her husband Dilnawaz and his six family members of dowry harassment and using triple talaq on August 27, 2024, after she refused their dowry demands. Police have registered cases under the relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, with investigations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)