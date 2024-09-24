Left Menu

Congo's Revolutionary Move: 1,700 Inmates Freed Amid Concerns Over Prison Conditions

Congo's justice minister announced the release of nearly 1,700 ill inmates from Makala Central Prison, aiming to address severe overcrowding. The 12,000-capacity facility, intended for 1,500, has faced criticism for its inhumane conditions. Notable incidents include a recent deadly jailbreak attempt. Authorities plan to construct a new prison in Kinshasa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:50 IST
Congo's Revolutionary Move: 1,700 Inmates Freed Amid Concerns Over Prison Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Nearly 1,700 ill inmates were released Monday from Congo's largest prison, the minister of justice said, as part of an effort to thin out the country's overcrowded prisons.

The operation took place at Makala Central Prison in the capital Kinshasa on Monday afternoon. Severely ill prisoners received immediate medical care, while others were sent home on buses provided by the ministry of justice and a state-owned company, Minister of Justice Constant Mutamba said.

Makala prison, Congo's largest penitentiary with a capacity for 1,500 people, holds more than 12,000 inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial, Amnesty International said in its latest country report.

Earlier this month, an attempted jailbreak at the prison left 129 people dead, including some who were shot by guards and soldiers and others who died in a stampede at the overcrowded facility, according to authorities. Emmanuel Adu Cole, a prominent prison rights activist in Congo and president of the local Bill Clinton Peace Foundation, put the death toll at more than 200.

Inmates had increasingly grown frustrated with the poor conditions in the facility, including inadequate beds, poor feeding and poor sanitation. However, authorities failed to act despite warnings, said Cole, whose foundation has visited the prison in the past.

Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala, a prominent Congolese journalist who was recently detained in the prison for months, spoke of its "deplorable and inhumane" conditions and how inmates constantly lack food, water and medical care. Nearly 700 women, and hundreds of minors who are "treated in the same way as adults," are among the inmates, he said.

Last week, Minister of Justice Mutamba announced the release of 600 inmates, including around 10 minors, and ordered prison authorities to examine the cases of all minors to organise more releases. There are around 300 minors at Makala prison, according to the prison's deputy director.

Mutamba said there are plans for the construction of a new prison in Kinshasa, without giving more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024