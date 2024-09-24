Left Menu

Ex-Singaporean Transport Minister Pleads Guilty in Graft Trial

Singapore's former Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, has pleaded guilty to receiving gifts while in office. The charges against him have been reduced from 35 to five as legal proceedings commenced this week in Singapore, marking a rare graft trial involving a state official in this financial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:36 IST
Ex-Singaporean Transport Minister Pleads Guilty in Graft Trial
S. Iswaran
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's former Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, has admitted guilt for accepting gifts while holding office, according to local media reports.

The revelation comes as court proceedings began on Tuesday in a rare corruption trial involving a government official in this Asian financial center.

Prosecutors have notably reduced the charges against Iswaran from 35 to five, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024