Ex-Singaporean Transport Minister Pleads Guilty in Graft Trial
Singapore's former Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, has pleaded guilty to receiving gifts while in office. The charges against him have been reduced from 35 to five as legal proceedings commenced this week in Singapore, marking a rare graft trial involving a state official in this financial hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:36 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore's former Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, has admitted guilt for accepting gifts while holding office, according to local media reports.
The revelation comes as court proceedings began on Tuesday in a rare corruption trial involving a government official in this Asian financial center.
Prosecutors have notably reduced the charges against Iswaran from 35 to five, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
