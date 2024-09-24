Controversial Police Encounter: Family of Accused Demands Probe
The family of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case, has demanded an inquiry into his death, labeling it an 'encounter.' Shinde was killed while in police custody, with officers claiming he snatched a gun and shot at them. Shinde's family alleges a conspiracy involving police and the school management.
- Country:
- India
The family members of Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead by police after being accused in a sexual assault case, have called the incident an 'encounter' and are demanding a thorough investigation into his death.
Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, died near Mumbra Bypass when he allegedly snatched a gun and shot at a policeman. The police claim Shinde was being transported for a probe related to another case reported by his ex-wife.
His family, however, has questioned the police account, alleging mistreatment and claiming Shinde was not capable of such actions. They have urged for a probe to uncover the truth behind his death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
