Left Menu

Controversial Police Encounter: Family of Accused Demands Probe

The family of Akshay Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case, has demanded an inquiry into his death, labeling it an 'encounter.' Shinde was killed while in police custody, with officers claiming he snatched a gun and shot at them. Shinde's family alleges a conspiracy involving police and the school management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 08:43 IST
Controversial Police Encounter: Family of Accused Demands Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The family members of Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead by police after being accused in a sexual assault case, have called the incident an 'encounter' and are demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, died near Mumbra Bypass when he allegedly snatched a gun and shot at a policeman. The police claim Shinde was being transported for a probe related to another case reported by his ex-wife.

His family, however, has questioned the police account, alleging mistreatment and claiming Shinde was not capable of such actions. They have urged for a probe to uncover the truth behind his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024