Controversial Police Encounter: Family of Accused Demands Probe

The family members of Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead by police after being accused in a sexual assault case, have called the incident an 'encounter' and are demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, died near Mumbra Bypass when he allegedly snatched a gun and shot at a policeman. The police claim Shinde was being transported for a probe related to another case reported by his ex-wife.

His family, however, has questioned the police account, alleging mistreatment and claiming Shinde was not capable of such actions. They have urged for a probe to uncover the truth behind his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)