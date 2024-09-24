Tragic Drowning of Two Brothers in Madhya Pradesh
Two young brothers, aged 8 and 10, drowned while bathing in a stream in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. The incident occurred in Malikhedi village on Monday afternoon. Villagers discovered the bodies and informed the police. Both were taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.
In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, two young brothers aged 8 and 10 lost their lives while bathing in a local stream, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded at around 4 pm on Monday in Malikhedi village, located 40 kilometers from the district headquarters, as per the details shared by Janak Singh Rawat, in-charge of Salsalai police station. The siblings, while taking a bath, ventured into deeper waters and tragically drowned.
The heartbreaking discovery was first made by a local woman who spotted one of the bodies floating in the stream on Monday evening. She promptly alerted the villagers, who in turn informed the police. The minors were soon pulled out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were sadly pronounced dead. The bodies are scheduled to be handed over to the family post-mortem on Tuesday.
