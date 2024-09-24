Left Menu

India Hails UN Security Council Reform as 'Good Beginning'

India views the inclusion of a detailed paragraph on Security Council reform in a UN summit document as a positive first step. The 'Pact of the Future' commits to making the Council more representative and effective. India looks forward to future text-based negotiations to further this reform process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:14 IST
UN Security Council meeting

In a significant development, India has welcomed the inclusion of a detailed paragraph on Security Council reform in a UN summit document, describing it as a “good beginning.”

World leaders adopted the 'Pact of the Future', which pledges to reform the Security Council to make it more representative, inclusive, and effective. UN officials have praised this language as “groundbreaking”.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that while the document may not cover every desired detail, it represents a crucial first step towards beginning text-based negotiations within a fixed timeframe to reform the 15-nation council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

