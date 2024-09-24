NIA Raids Uncover Hizb-ut-Tahrir Network in Tamil Nadu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 11 locations in Tamil Nadu, targeting the Hizb-ut-Tahrir organization. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into the group's goal of establishing an Islamic caliphate in India. Two men linked to the organization were previously arrested in June.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at several places in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as part of its probe against the Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a pan-Islamist organisation aspiring to establish an Islamic caliphate in the country, officials said.
They said the searches were being carried out at 11 locations in the state.
The anti-terror agency had in June this year arrested two men associated with the fundamentalist organisation in connection with another case.
