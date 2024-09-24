Ruling MLA and Actor M Mukesh Arrested in High-Profile Rape Case

On Tuesday, MLA and actor M Mukesh of the ruling CPI(M) was formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a rape case filed by a female actor.

His lawyer confirmed the arrest, adding that Mukesh underwent a medical examination and potency test before being released on anticipatory bail granted by a sessions court earlier this month.

The SIT, which is investigating the charges, recorded the arrest after calling Mukesh for questioning at the Coastal Police Headquarters. Mukesh was interrogated for three and a half hours, starting at 9:45 AM. He faces two registered cases against him, filed by the Wadakkanchery and Maradu police.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court granted Mukesh bail on September 5, connected to the rape allegations made against him. The female actor who made the accusations subsequently added further charges of sexual assault.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was filed against Mukesh, who claims the charges are based on his refusal to submit to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Numerous FIRs have been lodged against high-profile Malayalam film personalities, as allegations of sexual harassment in the industry have recently come to light. These accusations stem from the findings in the Justice K Hema Committee report, commissioned by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. The report highlighted persistent harassment and exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema.

Reacting to these allegations of sexual misconduct against various actors and directors, the state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member Special Investigation Team to probe these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)