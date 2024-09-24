Left Menu

Ruling MLA and Actor M Mukesh Arrested in High-Profile Rape Case

MLA and actor M Mukesh has been formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a rape case filed by a female actor. Despite his arrest, Mukesh was released due to anticipatory bail previously granted. The investigation continues as accusations against him and other film personalities unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 14:27 IST
On Tuesday, MLA and actor M Mukesh of the ruling CPI(M) was formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a rape case filed by a female actor.

His lawyer confirmed the arrest, adding that Mukesh underwent a medical examination and potency test before being released on anticipatory bail granted by a sessions court earlier this month.

The SIT, which is investigating the charges, recorded the arrest after calling Mukesh for questioning at the Coastal Police Headquarters. Mukesh was interrogated for three and a half hours, starting at 9:45 AM. He faces two registered cases against him, filed by the Wadakkanchery and Maradu police.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court granted Mukesh bail on September 5, connected to the rape allegations made against him. The female actor who made the accusations subsequently added further charges of sexual assault.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was filed against Mukesh, who claims the charges are based on his refusal to submit to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Numerous FIRs have been lodged against high-profile Malayalam film personalities, as allegations of sexual harassment in the industry have recently come to light. These accusations stem from the findings in the Justice K Hema Committee report, commissioned by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. The report highlighted persistent harassment and exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema.

Reacting to these allegations of sexual misconduct against various actors and directors, the state government announced on August 25 the formation of a seven-member Special Investigation Team to probe these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

