China's PLA Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean. The Defence Ministry stated that the launch adhered to international law and was not aimed at any country or specific target.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 07:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 07:50 IST
The Ministry emphasized that the missile launch was in strict compliance with international law and clarified that it was not directed at any specific country or target.
This development comes amidst rising global attention on missile tests and international security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
