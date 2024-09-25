US Quarry Company Battles Mexican Government Over Caribbean Land Expropriation

On Tuesday, an Alabama-based quarry firm, Vulcan Materials, alleged that the Mexican government had effectively expropriated its properties on the Caribbean coast, branding the move illegal and a violation of international trade agreements.

Mexico's Interior Department had issued a decree on Monday night converting the company's seaport and quarries into a natural protected area, essentially halting Vulcan's activities on its land. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had earlier threatened to seize the property, later offering to purchase it for USD 385 million.

Vulcan Materials criticized the decree, stating it fails to resemble a true nature reserve and has pledged to fight back through "all available legal channels." Such actions, the company claims, threaten to paralyze trade and investment relations between Mexico and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)