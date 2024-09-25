Kremlin Urges Russians to Leave Lebanon Amid Security Concerns
The Kremlin has advised Russian nationals in Lebanon to depart immediately using commercial flights due to safety concerns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the urgency during a press call, highlighting potential destabilization in the Middle East due to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets.
The Kremlin on Wednesday urged Russian nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible for their own safety on commercial flights.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement on a daily conference call with reporters. He warned that Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon had the potential to destabilize the Middle East and widen the conflict there.
