Kremlin Urges Russians to Leave Lebanon Amid Security Concerns

The Kremlin has advised Russian nationals in Lebanon to depart immediately using commercial flights due to safety concerns. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the urgency during a press call, highlighting potential destabilization in the Middle East due to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:27 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday urged Russian nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible for their own safety on commercial flights.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement on a daily conference call with reporters. He warned that Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon had the potential to destabilize the Middle East and widen the conflict there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

