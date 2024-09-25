Pope Francis Condemns Israeli Strikes on Lebanon, Urges International Intervention
Pope Francis condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, calling it a 'terrible escalation' and 'unacceptable.' He urged the global community to intervene. Speaking at his weekly audience despite a mild flu, he highlighted the attack's devastating impact and confirmed his upcoming trip to Luxembourg and Belgium.
Pope Francis has strongly condemned the Israeli strikes on Lebanon, describing them as a 'terrible escalation' of the ongoing Middle East conflict. His remarks came during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, just days after canceling meetings due to a mild flu. The pontiff, aged 87, urged the international community to intervene to halt the violence.
Without directly naming Israel, Pope Francis expressed sadness over recent news from Lebanon, highlighting the extensive destruction and numerous casualties caused by the bombardments. Despite recent health concerns, Francis appeared in good form, though he coughed lightly during his address.
The Vatican had earlier provided limited information about the Pope's health, mentioning that meeting cancellations were a precaution ahead of his trip to Luxembourg and Belgium. At the audience, the Pope confirmed his travel plans and requested prayers for the visit's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
