Three-Year-Old Boy Fatally Stabbed in Bihar: Accused Arrested
A three-year-old boy named Sahil Kumar was tragically stabbed to death in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar. The incident occurred in Dighra village when the boy was playing outside the accused's house. Locals claimed the accused was mentally unstable. A police investigation is ongoing.
A three-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a person in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at Dighra village and the accused was arrested, a senior officer said. A team of police personnel reached the spot after getting information about the incident and took the boy to a local hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Muzaffarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Vinita Sinha said. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Kumar, son of Shankar Das.
According to locals, the incident took place when the boy along with his friends was playing outside the accused's house.
They claimed that the family members of the accused did not want kids to play outside their house. ''Locals said when boys were playing outside the accused's house on Tuesday evening, he came out and stabbed the boy. They also claimed that the accused was mentally unstable. Further investigation is underway,'' she added.
