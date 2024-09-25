Left Menu

Unprecedented Feedback on Waqf Bill Raises Security Concerns

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised alarms over the massive volume of feedback, nearly 1.25 crore submissions, on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. He called for a home ministry probe to investigate possible foreign interference, including the roles of Pakistan's ISI, China, and radical Islamic groups. Dubey emphasized the need to ensure the integrity of India’s legislative process.

Updated: 25-09-2024 15:18 IST
Raising alarms over the staggering volume of feedback—nearly 1.25 crore submissions—received by the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, BJP member Nishikant Dubey has called for an investigation by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He suggested the probe should explore potential foreign influences, notably Pakistan's ISI and China.

In a letter addressed to the committee's chairperson Jagdambika Pal, Dubey highlighted the need to examine the possible roles of radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and other fundamentalist organizations. He asserted that the geographically diverse and overwhelming volume of feedback signals something statistically improbable from within India alone, warranting immediate attention.

Describing the feedback as "unprecedented," Dubey noted that it globally sets a record for legislative submissions, raising concerns about the motivations and sources behind these communications. As debates ensue, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the extensive consultation process but refrained from commenting on Dubey's suspicions, leaving it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to scrutinize the circumstances under which the feedback was received.

