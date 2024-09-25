Left Menu

High-Stakes Decision Looms for CPI(M) MLA Mukesh After Arrest in Rape Case

Following the arrest of CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh in a rape case, senior Marxist leader P K Sreemathi emphasized that the decision to resign is a personal one, guided by ethics. Mukesh was formally arrested and underwent medical examination but was released on anticipatory bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:23 IST
High-Stakes Decision Looms for CPI(M) MLA Mukesh After Arrest in Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the arrest of CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh in a rape case, senior Marxist leader P K Sreemathi urged that it is up to the accused to decide whether to step down, stressing that such decisions should be driven by ethics and propriety.

Sreemathi, a central committee member of CPI(M) and a veteran of the party's women's outfit, AIDWA, reiterated that in such scenarios, the individual concerned must make an 'appropriate decision' according to their ethical standards.

'Both Mukesh and the victim know the truth. Given the public discourse around this issue, I leave the decision to him,' the former minister stated while responding to queries on whether Mukesh should retain his MLA position following his arrest.

While Sreemathi refrained from openly criticizing the Kollam legislator, she also did not extend any support to him. She emphasized the importance of personal ethics and integrity in making such decisions.

Mukesh was formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Kochi for a rape case based on a female actor's complaint. His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, underwent a medical examination and potency test, and was subsequently released on anticipatory bail granted earlier this month by a sessions court.

Two separate cases have been filed against Mukesh by the Wadakkanchery and Maradu police. The controversy has also spurred multiple FIRs against notable Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment, as revealed in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024