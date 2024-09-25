High-Stakes Decision Looms for CPI(M) MLA Mukesh After Arrest in Rape Case

A day after the arrest of CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh in a rape case, senior Marxist leader P K Sreemathi urged that it is up to the accused to decide whether to step down, stressing that such decisions should be driven by ethics and propriety.

Sreemathi, a central committee member of CPI(M) and a veteran of the party's women's outfit, AIDWA, reiterated that in such scenarios, the individual concerned must make an 'appropriate decision' according to their ethical standards.

'Both Mukesh and the victim know the truth. Given the public discourse around this issue, I leave the decision to him,' the former minister stated while responding to queries on whether Mukesh should retain his MLA position following his arrest.

While Sreemathi refrained from openly criticizing the Kollam legislator, she also did not extend any support to him. She emphasized the importance of personal ethics and integrity in making such decisions.

Mukesh was formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Kochi for a rape case based on a female actor's complaint. His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, underwent a medical examination and potency test, and was subsequently released on anticipatory bail granted earlier this month by a sessions court.

Two separate cases have been filed against Mukesh by the Wadakkanchery and Maradu police. The controversy has also spurred multiple FIRs against notable Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment, as revealed in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

