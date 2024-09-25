Putin Outlines Nuclear Doctrine Changes Amid Rising Tensions
President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia could use nuclear weapons if attacked by any state, especially when supported by a nuclear power. The amended doctrine will consider a conventional attack on Russia, with nuclear state backing, as a joint assault. These clarifications are aligned with modern military threats.
President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if it faces an attack from any state, particularly if supported by a nuclear power. He emphasized that a conventional assault on Russia under these circumstances would be viewed as a joint attack.
Speaking at a meeting of Russia's Security Council with top officials in attendance, Putin disclosed proposed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine. A key amendment would classify aggression from any non-nuclear state, aided by a nuclear state, as a collective attack on the Russian Federation.
Putin reiterated that the updated doctrine carefully outlines the conditions for Russia's transition to using nuclear weapons. He highlighted that Moscow would respond if it detected the initiation of a massive missile, aircraft, or drone attack, and also reserved the right for nuclear retaliation if Russia or Belarus faced aggression from conventional weapons.
According to Putin, these clarifications are meticulously calibrated to match the current military threats confronting Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Army Official Stresses the Need for Adaptive Joint Doctrines at Key Conference
Eminent Advisor Urges Putin to Adopt Aggressive Nuclear Doctrine
UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Public Aggression Claims
Japan Bolsters Ukraine's Energy Resilience Amid Russian Aggression
Turkey Calls for Global Action to Halt Israeli Aggression