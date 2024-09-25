Putin Outlines Nuclear Doctrine Changes Amid Rising Tensions

President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if it faces an attack from any state, particularly if supported by a nuclear power. He emphasized that a conventional assault on Russia under these circumstances would be viewed as a joint attack.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia's Security Council with top officials in attendance, Putin disclosed proposed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine. A key amendment would classify aggression from any non-nuclear state, aided by a nuclear state, as a collective attack on the Russian Federation.

Putin reiterated that the updated doctrine carefully outlines the conditions for Russia's transition to using nuclear weapons. He highlighted that Moscow would respond if it detected the initiation of a massive missile, aircraft, or drone attack, and also reserved the right for nuclear retaliation if Russia or Belarus faced aggression from conventional weapons.

According to Putin, these clarifications are meticulously calibrated to match the current military threats confronting Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)