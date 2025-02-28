Starmer Stresses Peace Without Rewarding Aggression

In a joint news conference at the White House, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed appreciation for President Donald Trump's initiative to conclude Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Starmer, however, cautioned that any peace agreement must not favor the aggressor.

Starmer underscored the necessity for history to align with peacemakers rather than invaders. The British Prime Minister's remarks came following discussions with President Trump on the protracted three-year war affecting Ukraine.

The meeting between the two leaders aimed to address ongoing international concerns and explore potential resolutions for the conflict that align with global stability and justice.

