Russia's Aggression Targets Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure

Russia launched a significant attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure overnight, directly targeting gas production facilities, as announced by Ukraine's Energy Minister, German Galushchenko, on Thursday.

Minister Galushchenko revealed that the intent behind these 'criminal attacks' is to halt gas production necessary for meeting domestic needs and ensuring central heating across Ukraine.

Galushchenko expressed these concerns through a post on Facebook, highlighting the strategic disruption in Ukraine's energy sector caused by the aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)