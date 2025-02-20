Russia's Aggression Targets Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure
In a recent attack, Russia targeted Ukraine's gas infrastructure, damaging key gas production facilities. The assault aims to disrupt domestic gas supply and central heating for Ukrainian citizens, as stated by Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko via Facebook.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia launched a significant attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure overnight, directly targeting gas production facilities, as announced by Ukraine's Energy Minister, German Galushchenko, on Thursday.
Minister Galushchenko revealed that the intent behind these 'criminal attacks' is to halt gas production necessary for meeting domestic needs and ensuring central heating across Ukraine.
Galushchenko expressed these concerns through a post on Facebook, highlighting the strategic disruption in Ukraine's energy sector caused by the aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
