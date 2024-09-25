Macron Urges Peace: France Dispatches Diplomat to Lebanon
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dispatch of his foreign minister to Lebanon in an effort to prevent a potential war. During a speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Macron called on both Israel and Hezbollah to cease hostilities immediately.
French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Wednesday that he would send his foreign minister to Lebanon as part of a diplomatic mission to avert war. He emphasized that both Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah must halt all hostile actions.
Macron delivered his urgent message during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly held in New York, reinforcing the critical need for de-escalation in the region.
He stated unequivocally, "There cannot be, must not be war in Lebanon," highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.
