Escalating Conflict: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes in Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Israel's military chief announced on Wednesday that airstrikes in Lebanon would persist to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure and set the stage for a potential ground operation by Israeli forces. Concurrently, sources revealed that the United States had initiated diplomatic endeavors to cease hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, with proposals being discussed at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

U.S. President Joe Biden indicated the possibility of an all-out war but maintained optimism for a settlement that could significantly alter the regional dynamics. On Wednesday, Israel intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon and intercepted a missile aimed by Hezbollah at the Mossad intelligence agency headquarters near Tel Aviv.

Expressing deep concerns over the parallel escalation of conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, world leaders called for restrained actions as the death toll in Lebanon increased and thousands displaced. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts to avert a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah, which has vowed to continue its actions until the Gaza war ends.

