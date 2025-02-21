Left Menu

Explosive Scare: Netanyahu Briefed on Bus Incidents in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on Thursday regarding incidents involving explosive devices on buses near Tel Aviv. Reports indicated explosions and fire, prompting an investigative response. While no injuries have been reported, the transport minister ordered inspections of buses and trains as a precautionary measure.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was briefed on explosive device incidents reported near Tel Aviv, raising security concerns in the area. According to his office, Netanyahu's military secretary provided updates, and he is set to conduct a thorough security situation assessment.

Details emerged as Israeli police investigated several incidents in which explosions were reportedly heard on empty buses parked in a Bat Yam depot, a suburb of Tel Aviv. Multiple police units responded to the scene amid initial reports of explosions and a bus fire in the area.

Although no injuries have been reported so far, Israeli media noted that three buses suffered explosions, and additional devices were detected on other buses. In response, the transport minister instructed an immediate halt and inspection of all buses and trains to ensure public safety.

