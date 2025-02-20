Heartbreak and Resolution: Netanyahu Vows Justice After Hostage Handover

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised swift retaliation against Hamas following the return of Israeli hostages' bodies, including those of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother, Ariel. The public handover by Palestinian militants showcased a somber scene, gripping both nations and igniting further tensions.

International outrage followed the handover, with UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemning the act as a violation of international law. He stressed the need for dignity in the treatment of deceased victims and their grieving families.

Heartbroken Israelis paid respects near the Gaza border as tensions continue to simmer. Israel's leadership remains resolute in its commitment to eradicate Hamas and ensure the return of all hostages, marking a pivotal moment in the prolonged Israeli-Hamas conflict.

