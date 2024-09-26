Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Unified Ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

The United States is leading a new diplomatic initiative to end hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon by linking the conflicts. While discussions are ongoing at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, significant challenges remain, including garnering support from Israel and Hezbollah for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:05 IST
The United States is spearheading a fresh diplomatic initiative aimed at ending the hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, treating them as interconnected conflicts, according to seven sources familiar with the effort. The discussions are taking place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, involving various stakeholders, including Lebanese officials and Western diplomats.

Despite these efforts, Israel has suggested it may expand its military campaign to include a ground incursion against Hezbollah. Although the U.S. and France are working on ceasefire proposals, no significant progress has been made yet, three Israeli officials revealed.

In addition to halting hostilities, the proposed deal includes the release of hostages held by Hamas since their Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Violence has escalated in the region, prompting both Israel and Hezbollah to intensify their military actions, leading to massive displacements and casualties. Diplomatic efforts continue, but the pathway to a comprehensive settlement remains fraught with challenges.

