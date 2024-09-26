Macron Dispatches French Foreign Minister to Lebanon to Prevent War

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that he would send his foreign minister to Lebanon as part of efforts to prevent a full-fledged war. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Macron called for Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah to immediately cease hostilities.

"There cannot be, must not be war in Lebanon," Macron stated, highlighting France's historical ties with Lebanon. Prior to the recent flare-up, France had worked for months on proposals to defuse tensions between the two sides.

France has been collaborating with the United States at the United Nations on an initiative to halt the fighting and open the door to more diplomacy. "We are firmly calling on Israel to stop the escalation in Lebanon and Hezbollah to stop firing towards Israel," Macron reiterated.

The newly appointed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is expected to travel to Lebanon at the end of the week. Regarding the conflict in Gaza, Macron stressed that while Israel has the right to defend itself following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the ongoing war needs to end swiftly. "There is no justification, no explanation for thousands of civilian Palestinian deaths. Too many civilians are dead," he asserted.

