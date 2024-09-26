Left Menu

Macron Dispatches French Foreign Minister to Lebanon to Prevent War

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dispatch of his foreign minister to Lebanon to prevent a full-scale war. He urged immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. France, with historical ties to Lebanon, collaborates with the U.S. at the U.N. to defuse tensions and promote diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:23 IST
Macron Dispatches French Foreign Minister to Lebanon to Prevent War
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that he would send his foreign minister to Lebanon as part of efforts to prevent a full-fledged war. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Macron called for Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah to immediately cease hostilities.

"There cannot be, must not be war in Lebanon," Macron stated, highlighting France's historical ties with Lebanon. Prior to the recent flare-up, France had worked for months on proposals to defuse tensions between the two sides.

France has been collaborating with the United States at the United Nations on an initiative to halt the fighting and open the door to more diplomacy. "We are firmly calling on Israel to stop the escalation in Lebanon and Hezbollah to stop firing towards Israel," Macron reiterated.

The newly appointed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is expected to travel to Lebanon at the end of the week. Regarding the conflict in Gaza, Macron stressed that while Israel has the right to defend itself following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the ongoing war needs to end swiftly. "There is no justification, no explanation for thousands of civilian Palestinian deaths. Too many civilians are dead," he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024