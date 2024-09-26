Former Sports Minister, Businessman Detained Over Benin Coup Plot

Benin's state prosecutor revealed on Wednesday that a former sports minister and a well-known businessman have been arrested on suspicion of planning a coup.

The ex-sports minister, Oswald Homeky, was apprehended early Tuesday morning while handing over six bags of cash to the head of the republican guard, responsible for President Patrice Talon's security. Investigators discovered Homeky and Beninese businessman Olivier Boko had bribed the military commander to not resist a coup d'etat scheduled for September 27.

Boko, the commander, and other involved parties have been detained as investigations continue to uncover additional suspects, prosecutor Elon'm Mario Metonou said. The region, which had made progress in distancing itself from its 'coup belt' moniker, has recently seen a resurgence in military takeovers due to ongoing insecurity and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)