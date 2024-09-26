Left Menu

AOC Urges NYC Mayor Adams to Resign Amid Corruption Probes

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign due to multiple federal corruption investigations involving senior city officials. This has led to resignations, including the chancellor of public schools and the police commissioner, making it difficult for the city to function effectively.

26-09-2024
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has demanded the resignation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams amid several high-profile federal corruption probes. Ocasio-Cortez said Adams' leadership was untenable due to ongoing investigations and subsequent resignations among senior city officials, which she claims hinder government functionality.

The city's public school chancellor, David Banks, announced his resignation on Wednesday, following the seizure of his phone by federal agents investigating bribery. Similarly, Police Commissioner Edward Caban stepped down a week after federal investigators confiscated his phone.

FBI agents have also searched the homes of several key officials in Adams' administration, including the mayor himself, who has pledged full cooperation with the investigations. Despite no formal charges being filed, Ocasio-Cortez argues the relentless scrutiny cripples the city's ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel.

