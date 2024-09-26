US and India Strengthen Defence Ties Through Collaboration and Innovation

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed the US-India defense partnership with US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the Pentagon. The meeting aimed to bolster cooperation in defense industries and technology innovation.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Eric Pahon, Hicks expressed gratitude for India's support in maritime security and logistics initiatives announced at the recent Quad Leaders' Summit. She noted ongoing collaborative efforts in areas such as jet engine production, land mobility systems, and munitions.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted the success of the INDUS-X Summit, which led to a new joint innovation challenge for space technologies and an enhanced memorandum of understanding between the US Defense Innovation Unit and India's Innovations for Defence Excellence office. The dialogue also covered regional security and operational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)