Guterres Urges Peace: Avoid Another Gaza in Lebanon
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged that Lebanon must not become another Gaza. He called for an end to hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah and stressed the need to avoid an all-out war at all costs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:49 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Lebanon cannot become another Gaza and called for an end to hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah.
"Let us say in one clear voice, stop the killing and destruction. Turn down the rhetoric and threats. Step back from the brink. An all-out war must be avoided at all costs," Guterres told the 15-member U.N. Security Council.
His remarks come amid escalating tensions and concerns over the potential for widespread conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
