US Congress Averts Shutdown With Temporary Funding Measure Until December

The US Congress has passed a temporary funding measure to keep government agencies operational until December 20, thereby avoiding a government shutdown. The measure includes an additional $231 million for the Secret Service following assassination attempts against Donald Trump. However, a final spending agreement remains far from certain, with tough negotiations expected post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:43 IST
The US Congress passed a temporary measure on Wednesday that keeps government agencies funded until December 20, dodging a potential shutdown. The Senate approved the bill by a 78-18 vote, following an easy passage in the House.

The temporary measure funds agencies at current levels but includes an additional $231 million for the Secret Service after assassination attempts against Donald Trump. Funds were also added for the presidential transition. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lauded the bipartisanship, while House Speaker Mike Johnson described the measure as essential to avoid a shutdown. Despite approval, significant fiscal negotiations await lawmakers at the year's end.

