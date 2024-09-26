Explosive Incident Shuts Down California Courthouse: Suspect Arrested

A Santa Maria Courthouse was rocked by an explosion on Wednesday, sending five individuals to the hospital with minor injuries and triggering the shutdown of the court complex and nearby city buildings, officials reported.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was detained shortly after the explosion, which occurred just after 8:45 a.m. The suspect, who had previously been arrested for illegal gun possession, was headed to court for arraignment when he threw an explosive-laden bag at the screening station, causing the blast.

Sheriff's officials emphasized that the incident does not appear linked to terrorism or political violence. The suspect, who was wearing body armor, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and possession of explosive devices. Authorities continue to investigate potential connections to recent arson cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)