Explosive Incident Shuts Down California Courthouse: Suspect Arrested
A 20-year-old man detonated an explosive device in the Santa Maria Courthouse lobby in California, injuring five people. The incident triggered a shutdown of the courthouse and surrounding buildings. Arrested on multiple felony charges, the suspect was wearing body armor at the time. Officials believe the situation is localized and resolved.
A Santa Maria Courthouse was rocked by an explosion on Wednesday, sending five individuals to the hospital with minor injuries and triggering the shutdown of the court complex and nearby city buildings, officials reported.
The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was detained shortly after the explosion, which occurred just after 8:45 a.m. The suspect, who had previously been arrested for illegal gun possession, was headed to court for arraignment when he threw an explosive-laden bag at the screening station, causing the blast.
Sheriff's officials emphasized that the incident does not appear linked to terrorism or political violence. The suspect, who was wearing body armor, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and possession of explosive devices. Authorities continue to investigate potential connections to recent arson cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santa Maria
- explosion
- courthouse
- California
- arrest
- injuries
- body armor
- arson
- felony charges
- sheriff
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Man Arrested for Triple Murder Over Property Dispute
Trio Arrested in Delhi Prostitution Racket Bust
Moeen Ali Backs Brendon McCullum to Elevate Jos Buttler's Game Amidst Injuries
Nagpur Teacher Arrested for Molesting Students
Life-Saving Initiative: Jaipur Airport Installs AED Machines to Combat Sudden Cardiac Arrests