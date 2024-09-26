Left Menu

Mumbai Court Sentences Sanjay Raut to 15-Day Imprisonment in Defamation Case

A Mumbai magistrate's court sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to 15 days in prison for defamation, following a case filed by Medha Somaiya. The court, however, granted bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days. Raut plans to appeal the conviction, claiming political motivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:05 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to a 15-day simple imprisonment after convicting him in a defamation case filed by Medha Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The case dates back more than two years.

The court, however, later suspended the sentence for 30 days and granted him bail, allowing Raut the opportunity to appeal the decision in a higher court.

Raut, aged 62, was convicted by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Aarti Kulkarni under IPC section 500 for defamation. In addition to the jail term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Rajya Sabha MP.

Following the verdict, Raut's lawyer filed two pleas: one for the suspension of the sentence and the other for bail. The court approved both. Medha Somaiya's complaint alleged that Raut made baseless defamatory accusations about her and her husband, linked to a Rs 100-crore scam involving the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Raut countered that he has been targeted due to the impending Maharashtra assembly elections and vowed to challenge the judgment. Kirit Somaiya, however, hailed the verdict, claiming it set a precedent against baseless defamatory statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

